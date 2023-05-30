Police Report Details Moments Leading Up To Edmond Teenager’s Brutal Injury

-

A 15-year-old girl is now recovering after suffering a horrific head injury caused by a freak accident.

Edmond Police said they are investigating a possible DUI incident involving teenagers. They said one was arrested and the other is in the hospital.

A frantic 911 call sent Edmond Police officers to the Oak Tree neighborhood Saturday night. A mother begged dispatchers to save her 15-year-old daughter's life.

“They were driving in a car, and she stuck her head out the window and they say they heard a thump and all of a sudden there's blood everywhere,” mother said on a 911 call.

“This is a terrible situation for everyone involved, all of the young people, it's you know not the way they would've hoped to start their summer,” Emily Ward, Edmond Police Department public information officer said.

Police said the teenager has extensive head injuries, but is now recovering. Officers said the driver told them they just left someone else's home and admitted to drinking. She told officers the person who purchased the alcohol got it from a gas station with a fake ID.

As the teens were driving through Oak Tree the driver told police she stopped briefly, then started driving again.

“The driver swerved, and the victim's head made contact with the mailbox,” Ward said.

Police said the driver was underage as well. That teen was arrested and is facing one complaint for great bodily injury accident while under the influence.

“As long as she does everything she's supposed to do, it will likely be dismissed and not on her record,” Ed Blau said.

Legal expert Ed Blau, who is not associated with the case, said criminal charges against the family may be tough to prove, but there could be a civil case.

“The injured girl and her parent's ability to sue the driver or her parents will rest almost entirely on whether or not the parents knew or should have known that their underage daughter was driving and especially if she were driving while drunk,” Blau said.