Social Media Trend Causes Diabetic Drug Shortage


Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 12:43 pm

By: News 9


A social media trend is being blamed for causing a shortage of diabetic drugs.

The injectable medications Mounjaro and Ozempic improve blood sugar and heart function, but it also suppress appetite.

Now, celebrities and influencers are touting the medication on TikTok and Twitter, saying they use it for weight loss.

One doctor said there was a lengthy waiting period forming as a result of the shortage.

"At one point I had patients waiting at least three months to get the initial medication, and that's if they were playing cash," Dr. Stephen Rameriz said.

Rameriz said a one-month supply of Mounjaro costs about $1,200 out of pocket, while Ozempic is about $875 a month.
