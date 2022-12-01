OU Close To Developing New Football Facility


Thursday, December 1st 2022, 7:31 am

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents have moved closer to building a new football operations facility for the Sooner football team.

The new facility would be located adjacent to the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and officials will soon work with a consultant to develop what the facility would look like.

However, there is no information on when such a project would be completed.
