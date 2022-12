By: News 9

Sassy Mama is in the kitchen and showing us how to make a peppermint mocha mix that's perfect for any holiday activity!

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups nonfat dry milk 1/3 cup cocoa powder 1/2 cup sugar 1⁄4 cup instant coffee 1/4 cup chocolate chips 1/4 cup crushed peppermint candies

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together all the ingredients. Store in an airtight container. Add two tablespoons of mix to 8 ounces of hot water. Stir and serve with whipped cream on top.

***For a creamier coffee, use warm milk instead of water.