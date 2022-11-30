By: News 9

Team USA Advances To Knockout Round After 1-0 Win Over Iran

The U.S. Men's National Team will play the Netherlands in the next round of the World Cup after a win against Iran on Tuesday.

Team USA secured their win when Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute following an assist from Sergiño Dest.

The Americans take on the Dutch in the round of 16 on Saturday at 9 a.m.