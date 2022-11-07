Young Voters Get First Chance At Casting Ballots


Monday, November 7th 2022, 5:36 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Election day is tomorrow and some of the youngest voters are getting their first chance at casting a ballot this election.

Seniors at Classen SAS said it's important for young people to get to the polls.

Oklahoma City Public Schools has a $955 million bond proposal on the ballot this year, which would go toward new schools and upgrades across the district.
