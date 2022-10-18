First Freeze Of Season Expected For Much Of OKC Metro


Tuesday, October 18th 2022, 12:40 pm



OKLAHOMA CITY -

It will be a cold start to your Tuesday morning as a few locations have bottomed out below freezing.

WX blog Oct. 18, 2022 graphic 1

Tuesday will be the coolest day so far this season. Still, fire danger, although not extreme, will be elevated over most of the state.

WX blog Oct. 18, 2022 2

Another cold night is expected tonight as many more locations across Oklahoma City will see their first freeze.

WX blog Oct. 18, 2022 graphic 3

Water and cover your tender plants, unhook your hoses from the faucet and make sure your outdoor pets have a warmer place to sleep!

Wx blog Oct. 18, 2022 graphic 4
