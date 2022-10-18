First Freeze Of Season Expected For Much Of OKC Metro

-

It will be a cold start to your Tuesday morning as a few locations have bottomed out below freezing.

Tuesday will be the coolest day so far this season. Still, fire danger, although not extreme, will be elevated over most of the state.

Another cold night is expected tonight as many more locations across Oklahoma City will see their first freeze.

Water and cover your tender plants, unhook your hoses from the faucet and make sure your outdoor pets have a warmer place to sleep!