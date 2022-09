Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 9:14 pm

By: News 9

The Athlete of the Week returns to the Tulsa area next week but this week, in the Oklahoma City area our top athlete had a monster game in Week Zero.

Del City's Kanijal Thomas scored three touchdowns in the Eagles high-scoring win over Choctaw.

Thomas also added an interception in the victory. A great start to the season for the K-State commit.