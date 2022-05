Monday, May 9th 2022, 6:30 am

By: News 9

This week's Innovative Teacher is Shawntae Ballard.

She teaches 5th grade at Rogers Elementary in Oklahoma City.

Mrs. Ballard is always researching ways to increase her student's learning through registering for various opportunities for her students to stretch their learning.

She is always writing grants to obtain the best equipment and hands-on experiences for her students.