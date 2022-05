Sunday, May 1st 2022, 8:13 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss the chance of Tiger Woods playing in the PGA Championship and his practice round at Southern Hills last week.

Related Story: Tiger Woods Comes To Southern Hills In Tulsa For Practice Round

Related Story: Tiger Woods Touches Down In Oklahoma Ahead Of 2022 PGA Championship