Norman Police Continue Investigation Of Fatal Shooting Near OU Campus

Monday, April 11th 2022, 7:13 pm

Norman Police release new details after a man was shot dead near the University of Oklahoma campus over the weekend.

It happened Saturday morning just before 11:30 a.m., as police swarmed the intersection of Lindsey St. and Elm Ave.

"Right on Lindsey Street, I drive through here every single day, and I’ve never seen anything as much as somebody getting a speeding ticket," said Collin Chapman, a student.

Investigators say a 36-year-old man walked up to a vehicle stopped at a red light. The driver of that car told police some type of argument broke out between the two of them.

"During that disturbance, the driver produced a firearm and shot the individual," said Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department. "Witnesses attempted to render aid, but the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It’s still unknown what exactly led up to the altercation. The driver remained on scene and police say he is cooperating with them as they continue to investigate.

A juvenile was also inside the car at the time of the shooting.

"At this point, no charges nor arrests have been made," said Jensen. "We will present the case to the Cleveland County District Attorney's office once it’s complete."

The incident left several students on campus in shock, many finding out the news when they got an alert on their phone from the university.

It was already a busy time on campus for parents' weekend.

"That would be traumatizing for someone walking by seeing that," said Corinee Givens, a student. "You never know, crossfire things like that, but if you’re walking right past there to go to work, study, that it’s scary."

No one else was hurt during the shooting. Police have still not released the names of those involved.

If you have any other information, you’re asked to call Norman Police.