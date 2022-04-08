News 9 Hosting ShredSafe - Free Shred Event

Friday, April 8th 2022, 4:17 pm

By: News 9

News 9 is hosting ShredSafe, a free shred event in Oklahoma City.

AARP Oklahoma is joining us to help protect you from identity theft.

Thieves routinely search through dumpsters and trash cans, looking to find confidential information. To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding the following types of materials:

Old documents: Papers containing your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINS.

Banking: Canceled of unused checks, deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements.

Credit Cards: Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.

Medical: Unneeded medical bills.

Investments: Investment account statements.

Obsolete ID Cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards and passports.

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, stop by News 9 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. to discard your paperwork in a safe and secure manner, plus say hi to some of your favorite anchors and reporters.

If you pre-register for the event here, you will be entered to win a personal micro-cut shredder from AARP.

Join us for this free shredding event! Shredding will be provided by American Document Shredding mobile trucks. We ask a limit of 2 boxes per car.





Saturday, April 23, 2022

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.





News 9

7401 N. Kelley

Oklahoma City, OK 73111