Thursday, March 31st 2022, 4:22 am

By: News 9

Links Mentioned On March 31, 2022

Norman Mayor Breea Clark Faces Larry Heikkila In Runoff Election

Breea Clark finds herself in a runoff race against challenger Larry Heikkila for the right to be Norman’s next mayor.

Early voting is now open across Oklahoma ahead of the April 5 election date. Early voting will last through Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

You can find your early voting location by clicking here.

Edmond Releases Growth Development Plan

The City of Edmond has released a growth development plan that covers the next three decades. For more information, click here.



