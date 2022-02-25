Biden Selects Kenneth R. Corn To Serve As USDA State Director For Rural Development In Oklahoma

Thursday, February 24th 2022, 6:00 pm

By: News 9

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., announced his appointment of Kenneth R. Corn as the USDA State Director for Rural Development in Oklahoma.

Corn has spent his professional career serving the people of Oklahoma, including serving in the Oklahoma House of Representatives after being elected at age 22 and later in the Oklahoma State Senate. During his tenure in the Oklahoma Legislature, Corn was served as the Democratic Caucus Chair as well as the chair of the Senate Appropriations Sub-committee for Public Safety and Judiciary. During his service in the Oklahoma Legislature, Corn was a driving force behind increasing teacher pay, and was the principal author of the bill covering 100 percent of the health insurance cost for school personnel throughout Oklahoma. Additionally, he tackled prison overcrowding and staffing shortages, created additional academies to train additional State Troopers and increased the salary of state law enforcement officials.

After serving 12 years in the Oklahoma Legislature, Corn returned home to Poteau, Oklahoma where he worked in the oil and gas transportation industry. In 2015, Corn returned to public service as the City Manager of Anadarko, Oklahoma.

During his 7 years as City Manager of Anadarko, Corn overhauled the City's purchasing process, billing systems and renegotiated contractual obligations bringing the city back to financial stability and allowing significant investments in capital improvements.

He renewed partnerships with the federal, state, county and tribal governments that generated over $2 million in grants awarded to Anadarko and completed large capital improvements for the City, including significant upgrades to City water and sewage systems, improved sidewalks making them handicap accessible, repaved and repaired roadways, added additional landscaping, public art, and public parks to Anadarko.

In addition, by fostering partnership with local industries and businesses and tribal governments, Corn developed festivals including Hoppy Day, Zombies-in-the-Park, Kites-and-Flights, and a traveling Easter Bunny and Santa, all free to the public.

During his tenure, Anadarko has withstood historic weather, including a “hundred-year flood,” ice storms and record-breaking artic temperatures. During each crisis, Corn became widely acclaimed by Anadarko citizens for working on sight with city crews and updating people via Facebook Live.

“It has been my honor to serve Anadarko and our community,” Corn said, “The history, the culture, the resilience – my time here has been very special. Working to improve rural Oklahoma has been a calling for me, and I hope I can continue to help Anadarko and communities like it throughout the state. I’m honored to be appointed by the President to be able to continue this work.”

Corn will begin his new duties after taking the oath of office on March 14, 2022.



