31M Americans To Bet On Super Bowl, Gambling Group Estimates

Tuesday, February 8th 2022, 2:20 pm

By: Associated Press

The gambling industry’s national trade group estimates a record 31.5 million Americans plan to bet on this year’s Super Bowl.

The American Gaming Association has released its annual predictions for wagering on pro football’s championship game, forecasting that over $7.6 billion will be bet.

Bettors range from casual wagers with friends or relatives, entries into office pools, wagers with licensed sportsbooks, and bets placed with illegal bookmakers.

Since last year’s game, 45 million additional people will be able to bet on the Super Bowl because their states have legalized sports betting over the past year. Thirty states plus Washington D.C. now offer it.