Bob Mills Hosting News 9 Winter Weather Preparedness Event

Bob Mills Hosting News 9 Winter Weather Preparedness Event Nov. 9th!

Thursday, October 24th 2024, 12:34 pm

By: News 9


Winter is right around the corner and News 9 wants to help you stay safe and prepared!

Chief Meteorologist David Payne and his team of meteorologists and storm trackers will be at Bob Mills Furniture on Saturday, Nov. 9th, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a winter preparedness event.

Come say hello to the team and check out their storm tracker trucks.

It all kicks off on Saturday, November 9th at 10 a.m. at Bob Mills Furniture located at 3600 W. Reno Ave in Oklahoma City.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 24th, 2024

October 17th, 2024

August 30th, 2024

August 29th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 27th, 2024

October 27th, 2024

October 27th, 2024

October 27th, 2024