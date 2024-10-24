Bob Mills Hosting News 9 Winter Weather Preparedness Event Nov. 9th!

By: News 9

Winter is right around the corner and News 9 wants to help you stay safe and prepared!

Chief Meteorologist David Payne and his team of meteorologists and storm trackers will be at Bob Mills Furniture on Saturday, Nov. 9th, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a winter preparedness event.

Come say hello to the team and check out their storm tracker trucks.

It all kicks off on Saturday, November 9th at 10 a.m. at Bob Mills Furniture located at 3600 W. Reno Ave in Oklahoma City.