Amanda's Baby Blog: When It's OK To Sleep In Church

This past Sunday, we decided to take Gage to church for the first time. We woke up early, got him ready, made sure he was full; and I had my escape route all planned out.

By: News 9

I would sit in the back on the end of the pew; that way if the screams started I could jet out before anyone had a chance to associate the wails with me. But my careful planning went out the window. By the time we went to sit down the only seats available were up front – in the middle. I thought for sure I was doomed. Is it wrong to pray for a quiet baby during church???

Well, prayers were answered. He slept the entire time and woke up during the final prayer. We made it out to the car before he let it be known he was not happy. Now that could be the first and last time we have a quiet church experience. But during the service, I realized when I heard a baby cry it really wasn't as bad as I made it out to be. I'm betting it always sounds louder when it's your own child.