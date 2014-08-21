Cassie Heiter

<p>Cassie joined News 9 in August 2014. Cassie grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and holds a degree in Meteorology from Western Kentucky University.</p>

By: News 9

Cassie grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and holds a degree in Meteorology from Western Kentucky University. Before coming to News 9 she was the weekend meteorologist for WQAD-TV in the Quad Cities for 5 years and also hosted the "What's The Deal, Cassie?" segment on WQAD. Cassie was also a meteorologist at WNKY-TV in Bowling Green, Ky., and interned at WEHT-TV in Evansville, Ind., where she gained valuable experience in the area of forecasting from the station's meteorologists.

Cassie is excited to work with some of the best and most experienced meteorologists in the country in one of the most severe weather prone areas.

Cassie's interest in weather began when she was only seven years old after a big snowstorm left 16 inches of snow over her hometown. Since then, severe weather has fascinated Cassie - but her ideal weather is sunshine and 70 degrees.

When not forecasting, Cassie's hobbies include traveling, reading, playing with her dog whom she considers her daughter and giving in to her guilty pleasure of reality television.