Mumps Case Reported At Nichols Hills Enterprise Elementary
A case of the mumps was reported Monday at Nichols Hills Enterprise Elementary.
According to a letter sent to the parents, the school learned a student at the school was diagnosed with the mumps.
Mumps is a virus that is spread from one person to another by coughing, sneezing and direct contact with saliva, such as eating or drinking after an infected person.
Symptoms include:
- swelling on one or both sides of the face,
- tenderness of the salivary glands in the cheek and jaw area,
- slight fever,
- headache,
- general aches, and
- muscle pain.
If parents observe a child with symptoms, the school encourages families to keep the child at home for five days after those symptoms are discovered and to check in with their family health care provider.
Parents with questions or concerns are asked to call the school at 405-587-2583.