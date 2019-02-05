Reward Offered In Search Of 2 Suspects Wanted In Chickasha Teen's Death
The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of two killers wanted in the death of a Chickasha teen.
The two suspects are only teenagers themselves.
“Both of these men have warrants out for their arrests for murder in the first degree,” said OSBI Special Agent Beth Green.
According to investigators, Dmillion Williams, 16, and Malcom Jackson, 18, along with four other teens, masterminded a robbery from a Northwest Oklahoma City Motel 6.
“When you set out to commit an act of violence intentionally for selfish and stupid reasons, you’ve got to have a really black heart,” said the victim’s family member.
Together, the suspects traveled to Chickasha after using Snapchat to set up a marijuana deal.
“They not only ruined our lives, but I’m sure they have people who loved them, and they’ve devastated them too,” said the victim’s family member.
Investigators say 18-year-old Arnold Adams III “Trey”, planned to sell the friends marijuana. But when they showed up outside of his home, according to court documents, Williams and Jackson jumped up from the bed of a pickup and started firing as Arnold approached their vehicle.
Arnold's pregnant girlfriend later found him dead, lying on the ground.
“And I could never fix what they’ve done, we'll never have our baby back and they need to pay for it for what they’ve done,” said the victim’s family member.
And while Arnold's family wants justice, they are echoing OSBI'S warning, asking tipsters to avoid confronting these two men.
“Whether we catch them or not we can’t bring Trey back. I don’t want someone to lose their loved one either,” said the victim’s family member.