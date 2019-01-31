Chickasha Homicide Victim's Family Hopes Remaining Suspects Are Caught
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma - Four teenagers have been arrested and two are wanted, following the shooting death of a Chickasha teen.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says 19-year-old Troy Jennings, of McLoud, 16-year-old Brooklyn Nelson, of OKC, 15-year-old Vivian Sanders, of Newalla, were all booked into the Grady County Jail and 15-year-old Montana Simpson, of Norman, was booked into the Caddo County Jail on first degree murder charges.
Dmillion Williams,16, and Malcomb Jackson, 18, remain on the loose and are considered armed and dangerous.
Chickasha Police were called to a home behind a Dairy Queen near North 8th Street and West Choctaw Avenue Monday, January 28 around 3:30 a.m.
When police arrived, 18-year-old Arnold “Trey” Adams III was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds to the torso. Adams’ girlfriend is expecting the couple’s first child.
Adams’ girlfriend told police he received a phone call around 2:30 a.m. and went outside.
Video surveillance obtained from a nearby business showed a darkcolored GMC pickup truck flee the scene.
According to OSBI, it all started on January 27, when Jennings picked up both Sanders and Simpson at their home.
Jennings took both teens to Motel 6 in Northwest Oklahoma City near 36th Street and May Avenue, where they met Williams and Jackson.
Williams indicated to Sanders he wanted to rob someone of marijuana.
Sanders set up a drug deal with Adams in Chickasha through the app “Snapchat.”
Before going to Chickasha, the OSBI investigation reveals the group stopped at Nelson’s home in south Oklahoma City so Malcolm could obtain a firearm.
Williams already had a gun in his possession.
Before the group arrived at Adams’ home in Chickasha, Williams got into the bed of the pickup truck.
Sanders notified Adams they had arrived through Snapchat and that’s when he came outside for, what he thought, was a transaction.
While Sanders and Adams were having a conversation through the window of the vehicle, Williams allegedly stood up in the truck bed and began shooting at Adams.
“Mr. Adams attempted to flee, he was shot,” said Lynn Williams, OSBI Assistant Special Agent. “Mr. Williams jumped out of the bed of the pickup truck, obtained the marijuana, got back in the pickup and Mr. Jennings drove them back to the motel in Oklahoma City.”
Court documents reveal Williams allegedly fired three different shots with a 22-caliber gun.
Investigators recovered an empty and live shell casing in the GMC pickup truck during their investigation.
A family member who wished not to be identified told News 9 “Trey” was funny, kind, and always wanted to help people.
“He looked just like the joker when he smiled, the way his mouth curved,” the family member said. “He had the biggest grin and it was contagious, that is what I will miss the most.”
Family members arrived at the scene of the shooting as soon as they heard.
“I just couldn’t wrap my brain around it,” said the family member. “I just went to him as fast as I could get there. And then, I couldn’t see him, touch him, or hold him.”
“He took a crucial part of our family, he took a daddy away from his unborn child,” said the family member. “My kids grew up without their dad because he was killed when they were young, and I know what that baby has got ahead.”
As family mourns the loss of a soon-to-be father, they pray justice will be served.
“It could be your loved one because if they'll kill my boy, who was just a sweet person, yours could be next,” said the family member. “If you know where they are, let the police know and stay away from them.”
Chickasha Police and OSBI continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asking to contact Chickasha Police at 405-222-6050 or the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017.