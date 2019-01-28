Police Investigating After Teen Found Dead In Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma - Police are investigating after the body of a homicide victim was found in Chickasha, Monday morning, officials said.
According to authorities, a white male body was found in a field behind a Dairy Queen near North 8th Street and West Choctaw Avenue.
Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Arnold “Trey” Adams III. He was found shot in the torso.
Adam’s landlord, Tracy Hibdon, lives next door. She says she heard no gunshots in the area.
“I really couldn't understand why he would have an enemy that would kill him,” said Hibdon. “I mean, they didn't just hurt him, they killed him.”
Adam’s girlfriend told investigators he received a call around 3:30 a.m. and went outside. After he didn't return, Adam's girlfriend went searching and made the gruesome discovery.
Hibdon says Adam’s girlfriend is pregnant with the couple’s first child and is due in July.
“I still can't believe that his life is over because it was just beginning,” said Hibdon. “God works in mysterious ways and all I can do is pray for everybody.”
No arrests have been made in the case.
A family now forced to come to terms with a life that ended before it ever really began.
“What in the world could have been so wrong and so serious that you had to take a man’s life that was about to have his first child,” said Hibdon.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and Chickasha Police continue to investigate.
If you have any information, you’re asked to give OSBI or Chickasha Police a call.