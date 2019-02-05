OSBI Issues $5,000 Reward For Information In Chickasha Homicide
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering $5,000 reward for information on a Chickasha Homicide.
According to officials, OSBI is seeking information on the whereabouts of two outstanding suspects involved in the homicide of 18-year-old Arnold Adams III.
Adams was found dead with apparent gun shot wounds near his home in Chickasha.
Four suspects involved have been taken into custody. 19-year-old Troy Jennings, of McLoud, 16-year-old Brooklyn Nelson, of OKC, 15-year-old Vivian Sanders, of Newalla, were all booked into the Grady County Jail and 15-year-old Montana Simpson, of Norman, was booked into the Caddo County Jail on first degree murder charges.
Arrest warrants have been issued for 16-year-old Dmillion Williams and 18-year-old Malcolm Jackson. The two are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the two's whereabouts is asked to call the OSBI at 800-522-8017, or call the local police.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Williams and Jackson.