Community Steps Up For Lake Hefner Shooting Victims

“Our principal went to the hospital. We had teachers that went to the hospital. We had kids that went to the hospital to be there to support their friends,” Mustang Schools Public Information Officer, Shannon Rigsby said.

Two Mustang Middle School students and a mother were all injured during Thursday’s shooting at Lake Hefner.

According to family, the three victims were out celebrating a birthday.

Police identified Natalie Giles as one victim.

Natalie said her daughter, Syniah Giles and a friend, Alex Speegle, were the other two victims.

“We were walking up to the door and we started hearing the shots and started feeling stuff at our feet like he was shooting at our feet but it felt like the pop rocks and the fireworks you throw at the ground,” Natalie said.

WATCH: Lake Hefner Shooting Victim’s Mother Speaks With News 9

The mother said she was grazed by a bullet while trying to protect the kids.

“I pushed my oldest daughter into the restaurant, grabbed my youngest daughter by the arm and pulled her in. I was in the middle of both of them,” Natalie said.

Syniah and Alex were both shot but are recovering in the hospital, in good condition according to police.

They’re both Mustang Middle School Students and have received countless cards and visits from their peers.

SEE: Mustang Middle School Students Make Cards For Shooting Victims

The district has expressed their support for the two young women.

“Our principal went to the hospital. We had teachers that went to the hospital. We had kids that went to the hospital to be there to support their friends,” Mustang Schools Public Information Officer, Shannon Rigsby said.

Counseling is available at Mustang schools for the girls’ classmates.

The victim has also received support from basketball teammates and donation offers.

Right now, family says they’re just happy the girls are OK.

“She's alive and she's going to be OK. That's all that matters,” Syniah’s father Jabari Giles said Thursday evening.

As they recover, the family is asking for privacy, and say they hope to meet the Good Samaritans who stepped in to stop the suspect.