2 Shot At Louie's On Lake Hefner; Suspect Killed By Armed Patron

Two people were shot Thursday night at a popular restaurant on Lake Hefner in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The shooting occurred near Louie’s Grill & Bar at 9401 Lake Hefner Parkway around 6:30 p.m.

According to Captain Bo Mathews with the Oklahoma City Police Department, the suspect entered the restaurant and opened fired.

One adult female and one juvenile female were shot. They were both transported to OU Medical Center and are undergoing surgery at this time.

A man that was trying to flee from the scene, fell and broke an arm.

Capt. Mathews says when the suspect exited the restaurant, he was confronted by a citizen who took out his own firearm, shooting and killing the suspect.

The suspect has not been identified.

Homicide detectives are on scene and over 100 witnesses are being interviewed.

?? ALERT: A family reunification center has been established at the Lighthouse Center located at 3333 W Hefner Rd. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

