Lake Hefner Shooting Victim's Mother Speaks With News 9's Robin Marsh

Oklahoma City police said three people were shot Thursday night at a restaurant near Lake Hefner. 

Police identified one of the victims as 39-year-old Natalie N. Giles. She said her daughter 12-year-old Syniah Giles was another one of the victims.

News 9's Robin Marsh spoke with Giles during News 9 This Morning.

Giles said they ran into a bathroom when both Giles and Syniah realized they were shot. Giles said she was shot in the arm and Syniah said she was shot in the stomach. 

Syniah got out of surgery late Thursday.

Watch the full interview above.

