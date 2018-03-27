News 9 Flashback: Remembering David Boren's 1st Day As OU Presid - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News 9 Flashback: Remembering David Boren's 1st Day As OU President

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

As the University of Oklahoma celebrates the end of David Boren's storied tenure as university president, we look back at its beginning in 1994.

In a special News 9 Flashback, reporter Gan Matthews introduced the 13th OU president, who was admittedly a few minutes late to his first breakfast meeting but filled with positive energy and enthusiasm for both the university's staff and students.

Boren also recognized the gravity of his new position.

"All the things I've done in my life, working in international affairs, working on financial policy in Congress, I don't think there's anything more important than educating and nurturing the next generation," he told Matthews.

Related Story: OU Board of Regents Appoints James Gallogly As New President

See Also: 1-on-1 With New OU President James Gallogly

Boren's arrival was not without some controversy, as some questioned the salaries of the new president's personal staff. He told Matthews that those costs were offset by savings in other places.

As this 1994 report documented, Boren's dreams for the university were big, but so were the challenges he faced.

"Oh, my. There are so many challenges piled up on my desk, and I have so many dreams of things I'd like to see happen that I have enough to keep me busy for the next ten years," he said.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.