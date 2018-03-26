1-On-1 With OU's New President James Gallogly

One person had to be freed from a vehicle following a wreck on the far northeast side of the metro, Monday evening.More >>
One person had to be freed from a vehicle following a wreck on the far northeast side of the metro, Monday evening.More >>
The search for David Boren's replacement as president of OU is officially over. James “Jim” Gallogly, a former Oil and Gas executive, was named the 14th President of the university Monday.More >>
The search for David Boren's replacement as president of OU is officially over. James “Jim” Gallogly, a former Oil and Gas executive, was named the 14th President of the university Monday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.