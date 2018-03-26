OU Board Of Regents To Approve, Introduce New University President

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is expected approve and introduce the university’s 14th president Monday morning.

The board will meet at 7:30 a.m. for a special meeting and only one item is on the agenda – the appointment of a president of the University of Oklahoma.

After the appointment, the board of regents invited the university community to three events; one on each campus.

The first event will be at 10 a.m. on the steps of Evans Hall on the Norman campus. The second event will be at noon at the OU Health Sciences Center’s student union. The third event will be at 5:15 p.m. at the Founders Student Center Merkel Family Foundation Lounge at the University of Oklahoma’s Tulsa campus.

Current OU President David Boren announced he would retire in September 2017.

News 9 will livestream the 10 a.m. introduction from the steps of Evans Hall on the Norman campus.