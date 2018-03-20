Only On 9: Home Invasion, Rape Victim Speaks Out - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Only On 9: Home Invasion, Rape Victim Speaks Out

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The victim of a violent home invasion and rape last month is opening up about the horrific crime that turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

We know that police had stopped Donnyll Dailey for a traffic violation less than 24 hours after the attack in Oklahoma City, but he was released, because police had not yet developed him as a suspect. 

The victim told News 9 she'll never forget the images of her attackers. Police developed these sketches after she was able to give them a detailed description. 

She said while Dailey was beating and raping her, Estevon Martin had her husband in another room and was beating him, and then she heard gunshots. 

She said in shock and after the two men ran out, she was able to rush her husband to the hospital. He's pictured here while hospitalized. 

He was shot five times, and is now at home recovering. 

Dailey and Martin are both behind bars. The U.S. Marshals tracked Dailey all the way to North Carolina where he's been hiding out. He's still there and will return to court Tuesday to learn whether or not he'll be extradited back to Oklahoma.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.