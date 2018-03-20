Only On 9: Home Invasion, Rape Victim Speaks Out

The victim of a violent home invasion and rape last month is opening up about the horrific crime that turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

We know that police had stopped Donnyll Dailey for a traffic violation less than 24 hours after the attack in Oklahoma City, but he was released, because police had not yet developed him as a suspect.

The victim told News 9 she'll never forget the images of her attackers. Police developed these sketches after she was able to give them a detailed description.

She said while Dailey was beating and raping her, Estevon Martin had her husband in another room and was beating him, and then she heard gunshots.

She said in shock and after the two men ran out, she was able to rush her husband to the hospital. He's pictured here while hospitalized.

He was shot five times, and is now at home recovering.

Dailey and Martin are both behind bars. The U.S. Marshals tracked Dailey all the way to North Carolina where he's been hiding out. He's still there and will return to court Tuesday to learn whether or not he'll be extradited back to Oklahoma.