Husband Shot, Wife Sexually Assaulted In NW OKC Home Invasion

Police are investigating a home invasion that turned into a shooting and alleged sexual assault.

Officers were called to the Lakeside Apartments in the 6300 block of west Wilshire Monday morning.

The female victim had just dropped her kids off at school and was approached in the apartment parking lot by two men claiming to have car trouble.

“She was going to send her husband out to go and see if he could offer assistance,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “When they opened the door to leave the apartment, the two men were standing at the door and actually forced their way inside.”

The woman told officers one of the suspects sexually assaulted her, while the other shot at her husband several times. The man was injured and police said his wife took him to the hospital. Police said the man is expected to survive the injuries.

Police are investigating the motive behind the home invasion and assaults.