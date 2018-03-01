1 Arrested In Connection With NW OKC Shooting, Sexual Assault

One person was arrested early Thursday in connection with Monday morning's shooting and sexual assault, police said.

Police were notified of one of the two suspects trying to retrieve clothes from an Oklahoma City home near SW 44 and Interstate 44.

The police arrived and the suspect ran away from the police. He was later found nearby and arrested. The second suspect is still at large.

This person is accused of being involved in an incident in the 6300 block of W Wilshire Boulevard. A man was shot and the wife told police she had been sexually assaulted.

Police released sketches of the suspects on Wednesday. Police said they arrested the man with the tear drop tattoo early Thursday.

The name of the arrested suspect has not been released as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is still asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com. The case number is 18-14840.

