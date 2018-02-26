1 Injured In NW OKC Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was shot Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of W Wilshire Boulevard. 

Police said the incident began as a home invasion when a man was forced out of his home by two suspects. One of the suspects shot the man during the confrontation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by his wife in a personal vehicle. He is expected to live.

No arrests have been made and no names have been released as of Monday morning.

