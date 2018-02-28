Police Release Suspect Sketches In NW OKC Assault, Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Release Suspect Sketches In NW OKC Assault, Shooting

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police have released the descriptions of two men who committed an alleged home invasion turned shooting and sexual assault Monday in Oklahoma City.

Officers were called to the Lakeside Apartments in the 6300 block of W. Wilshire Boulevard, Monday morning.

Read Related Story: Husband Shot, Wife Sexually Assaulted In NW OKC Home Invasion.

A female victim was approached in the apartment parking lot by two men claiming to have car trouble. When the woman went to see if her husband was available to help, the two suspects forced themselves inside her apartment. One of the suspects allegedly raped her, and the other shot her husband.

One suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male in his mid to late 20’s, around 5’07” and 150 pounds.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his mid-20’s, around 5’08” and 155 pounds.

According to police, the suspects were possibly driving an older model four-door white car.

If you have any information on this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, or submit a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com Case# 18-14840.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.