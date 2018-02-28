Police Release Suspect Sketches In NW OKC Assault, Shooting

Police have released the descriptions of two men who committed an alleged home invasion turned shooting and sexual assault Monday in Oklahoma City.

Officers were called to the Lakeside Apartments in the 6300 block of W. Wilshire Boulevard, Monday morning.

Read Related Story: Husband Shot, Wife Sexually Assaulted In NW OKC Home Invasion.

A female victim was approached in the apartment parking lot by two men claiming to have car trouble. When the woman went to see if her husband was available to help, the two suspects forced themselves inside her apartment. One of the suspects allegedly raped her, and the other shot her husband.

One suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male in his mid to late 20’s, around 5’07” and 150 pounds.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his mid-20’s, around 5’08” and 155 pounds.

According to police, the suspects were possibly driving an older model four-door white car.

If you have any information on this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300, or submit a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com Case# 18-14840.