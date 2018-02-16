Officials: More Threats Made Against OKC Schools - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Officials: More Threats Made Against OKC Schools

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

District officials and police have been notified of reported threats against several schools in Oklahoma City Public Schools. 

At this time, police say the threats made do not appear to be credible. 

District officials said they were aware of reports of threats made against Centennial Mid-High and U.S. Grant Mid-High.

Threats were made against John Marshall Mid-High and Northeast Academy on Thursday as law officers across the country saw a spike in reported threats after a mass shooting on Wednesday at a Florida high school.

Several other schools in the metro also had reported threats made against them. At least two students were arrested -- one from Western Heights Public Schools and one from Oklahoma City Public Schools. One student in Moore Public Schools is being investigated after being accused of making a "kill list," police said.

District officials have placed each school on a "soft lock out." A "lock out" is where additional security has been placed to survey the outer doors while students are allowed to roam inside the building.

