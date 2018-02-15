Southmoore Student Who Allegedly Created 'Kill List' Under Investigation

Seventeen people were killed and more than two dozen others were wounded when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire Wednesday on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus in Florida.More >>
Seventeen people were killed and more than two dozen others were wounded when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire Wednesday on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus in Florida.More >>
Metro parents and students are on edge after the tragic school shooting in Florida and a shooting threat made towards Western Heights Middle School Thursday morning.More >>
Metro parents and students are on edge after the tragic school shooting in Florida and a shooting threat made towards Western Heights Middle School Thursday morning.More >>
Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.
Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.
Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.
Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.