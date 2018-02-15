OKCPS Says Threat Made Against Two Metro Schools

Oklahoma City Public Schools says a threat was made against Northeast Academy and John Marshall Mid-High Thursday. And now, criminal charges are pending against the suspect.

According to OKCPS, the suspect made the threat via social media and Oklahoma City Police was immediately made aware.

As a precaution, OKCPS and Oklahoma City Police will have additional security at both schools Friday and Monday. Classes will resume as normal.

OKCPS said the following in a statement Thursday night:

“We are grateful to those who quickly shared the information with district leaders and to OCPD for their swift response. As always, OKCPS takes all threats seriously, as the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority.”

At this time, the suspect’s name has not been released.

