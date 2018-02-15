OKCPS Says Threat Made Against Two Metro Schools - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKCPS Says Threat Made Against Two Metro Schools

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Public Schools says a threat was made against Northeast Academy and John Marshall Mid-High Thursday. And now, criminal charges are pending against the suspect.

According to OKCPS, the suspect made the threat via social media and Oklahoma City Police was immediately made aware.

As a precaution, OKCPS and Oklahoma City Police will have additional security at both schools Friday and Monday. Classes will resume as normal.

OKCPS said the following in a statement Thursday night:

“We are grateful to those who quickly shared the information with district leaders and to OCPD for their swift response. As always, OKCPS takes all threats seriously, as the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority.”

At this time, the suspect’s name has not been released.

Read Related Story: Student Arrested For Making Threat Against Western Heights Schools

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.