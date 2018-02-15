Student Arrested For Making Threat Against Western Heights Schoo - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Student Arrested For Making Threat Against Western Heights Schools

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 13-year-old student in the Western Heights school district is in custody after authorities say he made a threat against the school on social media.

District officials say they were informed by several students and parents of the threat, made on Snapchat, around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, the middle school student threatened to bring a gun to school. That student has not been identified at this time, and school officials say that student was not at the school.

Officials did not feel the threat required lock down procedures, but extra security personnel were put in place. Still, officials say a number of students were checked out of school by their parents because of the threat.

Authorities tell News 9 the student did not have any guns or the means to carry out his threat.

The Western Heights school district is located on the southwest side of the metro, near SW 44th Street and S. Council Road.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.