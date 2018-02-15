Student Arrested For Making Threat Against Western Heights Schools

A 13-year-old student in the Western Heights school district is in custody after authorities say he made a threat against the school on social media.

District officials say they were informed by several students and parents of the threat, made on Snapchat, around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, the middle school student threatened to bring a gun to school. That student has not been identified at this time, and school officials say that student was not at the school.

Officials did not feel the threat required lock down procedures, but extra security personnel were put in place. Still, officials say a number of students were checked out of school by their parents because of the threat.

Authorities tell News 9 the student did not have any guns or the means to carry out his threat.

The Western Heights school district is located on the southwest side of the metro, near SW 44th Street and S. Council Road.