GoFundMe Account Set Up For Norman Workplace Shooting Victim

The wife of the man who is accused of a workplace shooting in Norman last month has started a GoFundMe account for the shooting victim.

According to police, William Ray Adams walked through the doors of Bergey Windpower on Jan. 10, trying to kidnap his wife, Lisa Adams.

Staff members said two of their own heroic employees weren’t going to let that happen.

Related Story: 1/16/18 Norman Employee Describes Taking Down Active Shooter

Moments before Tod Hanley grabbed one of Adams's own weapons and shot him with it, 32-year-old Colette Wind tried to intervene and was shot in the shoulder by Adams, police said.

Lisa Adams has established a GoFundMe account to help Wind with the costs of her recovery:

https://www.gofundme.com/colette-wind-recovery-fund

However, some of Adams's friends learned what she did and they set up a GoFundMe account for her. Lisa Adams's vehicle was destroyed during a police search at the scene of the shooting.

The link for that GoFundMe account is:

https://www.gofundme.com/assistance-fund-lisa-moore-adams

Adams said she wants to help others who feel stuck in an abusive relationship.

"Anyone who is in an abusive relationship can get help, even if they feel they have nowhere to turn. The Women’s Resource Center is available by phone 24 hours a day by calling 405-701-5540. They provided me with many helpful tools that I needed to gather the courage to leave my husband before the shooting occurred. Without them, I would never have known that there was a safe place for me to go, and I would not have been able to finally make the decision to leave without their help," she said.