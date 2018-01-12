Owner Relives Terror from Active Shooter Attack at Norman Business

For Mike Bergey, CEO and President of Bergey Windpower, January 10th was like any other Wednesday afternoon. Sitting in his cluttered office, plugged into a webinar, he suddenly ripped his headphones from his ears.

“I didn't see or hear anything until the screaming started,” Bergey said.

An armed man, carrying multiple weapons and wearing a gas mask, grabbed one of his female workers from her desk.

Soon after, Bergey realized it was the woman’s husband, 55-year-old William Ray Adams. The two had been separated but this threat was unexpected.

Bergey was the first person to call 911.

"There's 17 employees?" the 911 dispatcher asked. "OK. Can you safely evacuate the building or has the building been evacuated?"

"He could be anywhere in the building," Bergey answered. "We're just hiding out.”

Bergey said one of his employees, 32-year-old Colette Wind, tried to stop Adams. But within moments, she became the target.

“She told him to stop and get out,” Bergey said. "He swung the gun around, said something I can't repeat to her, and she dove, tried to dive under her desk, and he shot her in the back."

Wind was heroically but severely injured. Bergey said what came next possibly saved over a dozen lives. Another employee turned Adams own weapon against him.

Bergey said the opportunity came after Adams set his gun against the wall so he could grab his wife with both hands.

“Saw it and had the wherewithal to grab it,” Bergey says. "It had not been racked, I guess is the term. He racked it and Bill started going for his gun. He got it partially raised and that's when (the other employee) shot him."

Wind is still in the hospital. Bergey said she had two surgeries from a gunshot wound to her shoulder area.

“She is a very strong woman,” Bergey said, "and she is really showing that strength not only when she tried to intervene, but in recovery work up there."

Today, Adams was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of attempted kidnapping, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, feloniously pointing a firearm, possessing a firearm while in the commission of a felony, and assault while masked.