OSBI: Fourth Suspect In Payne County Murder Arrested - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSBI: Fourth Suspect In Payne County Murder Arrested

Posted: Updated:
A fourth person is behind bars in connection to a gruesome murder in Payne County. A fourth person is behind bars in connection to a gruesome murder in Payne County.
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A fourth person is behind bars in connection to a gruesome murder in Payne County.

OSBI special agents arrested 26-year-old Storm Fields for accessory after the fact in the murder of 38-year-old Michael Hamilton of Stillwater.

According to OSBI, Hamilton was murdered inside a Stillwater home March 28, and his body was dumped and burned in Payne County the next morning.

News 9 was told Fields is the girlfriend of Greg Guard, who is one of the three suspects accused of killing Hamilton.

According to OSBI, Fields helped clean up the crime scene and threw out items used in the murder.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.