OSBI: Fourth Suspect In Payne County Murder Arrested

A fourth person is behind bars in connection to a gruesome murder in Payne County.

OSBI special agents arrested 26-year-old Storm Fields for accessory after the fact in the murder of 38-year-old Michael Hamilton of Stillwater.

According to OSBI, Hamilton was murdered inside a Stillwater home March 28, and his body was dumped and burned in Payne County the next morning.

News 9 was told Fields is the girlfriend of Greg Guard, who is one of the three suspects accused of killing Hamilton.

According to OSBI, Fields helped clean up the crime scene and threw out items used in the murder.