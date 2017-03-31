3 Arrested For Murder In Stillwater Burned Body Case, Victim ID' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3 Arrested For Murder In Stillwater Burned Body Case, Victim ID'd

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
From left: Anthony Endrina, Greg Guard, Gary Schaffner. From left: Anthony Endrina, Greg Guard, Gary Schaffner.
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Three people have been arrested for homicide in connection to a badly burned body found in a field southwest of Stillwater earlier in the week.

The victim has now been identified as 38-year-old Michael Dwayne Hamilton of Stillwater. Authorities tell News 9 that as soon as they identified the victim, they were led to the suspects.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested Greg Guard, Gary Schaffner and Anthony Endrina for Hamilton’s murder on Friday.

It started in the early morning hours on Wednesday, when firefighters were called out to extinguish a wildfire in a field near W. 68th St. and E. Range Rd. It was there that crews made the discovery of Hamilton’s body in a burning brush pile.

According to OSBI investigators, it is believed that Hamilton was murdered on Tuesday at Guard’s home, located in the 700 block of W. 10th St. in Stillwater. The men then transported his body to the field where they set it ablaze.

