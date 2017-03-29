Badly Burned Body Found In Field Southwest Of Stillwater - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Badly Burned Body Found In Field Southwest Of Stillwater

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Fire crews discovered a body in a field southwest of Stillwater, early Wednesday morning.

Authorities tell News 9 that firefighters were responding to the scene of a fire in a field, in the midst of the pouring rain, when the body was discovered in a brush pile, near W. 68th St. and E. Range Rd.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) are now investigating and have been on scene, collecting evidence since 5 a.m. So far the cause of death is unknown. Investigators say the victim is a male. The situation is being treated as a homicide.

Due to the state in which the body was found, detectives are asking the public for any information about a missing man, to help establish a possible identity. Anyone with information is asked to call the OSBI hotline at 1 (800) 522-8017.

