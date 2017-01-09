YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help

The man suspected of beating a Blaine County woman to death then setting her body on fire was formally charged with murder Monday.

Court documents filed Monday revealed Alan Brower, 35, admitted to investigators that he beat his girlfriend Karlie Pierce, 30, multiple times over the course of their relationship. Her mother told News 9 she never left him out of fear, but professionals say there are ways to get out.

Mysti Pierce said she knew her daughter was in a dangerous relationship the first time she came home with a black eye.

“She was scared to death of him, and I tried to tell everybody. I tried to tell the police something bad is going to happen,” she said.

Brower told OSBI agents he got angry when his girlfriend spent the night at another man's house, and that is why investigators think he killed her.

YWCA victim advocates say in relationships like these, it is vital to have an exit strategy.

“We’re going to talk about creative ways to maintain your safety, how to get out of the home safely, how to alert your neighbors for assistance, things like that,” said Angela Beatty, YWCA Oklahoma City’s senior director of domestic violence victim advocacy.

Beatty says victims should always report abuse to police, and the YWCA can help.

“If we feel like a client isn’t being heard and has serious safety concerns, then we can try contacting the detective or someone working on the case,” she said.

For Rosann Hill, though, going to the police was not enough. In 1986, Hill’s boyfriend shot her in the head twice, just hours after he was served a protective order. Her daughter Valerie is still suffering the impacts.

“It doesn’t work,” she said of the criminal justice system. “In 31 years, it hasn’t changed here in Oklahoma.”

Hill is concerned for Pierce's four children, who will now grow up without their mother. She hopes to see policy changes statewide that combat domestic abuse.

“Our criminal system is one of the worst in the country,” said Hill. “Our mental health system is one of the worst in the country, and our leaders are focusing on building brand new great big buildings and they’re totally off focus.”

Meantime, the YWCA urges victims to stay diligent.

“We definitely encourage clients to file violations of protective orders because essentially those are just a piece of paper, so it’s up to law enforcement and the justice system to enforce those orders,” said Beatty.

The YWCA operates help and crisis hotlines if you or a loved one are in an abusive relationship and need advice. In Oklahoma County, call (405) 917-YWCA (9922). For the statewide hotline, call (800) 522-SAFE (7233). For more resources, click here.