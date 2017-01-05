Woman's Body Found Burned In Blaine County

The burned body of a woman was found in a field in Blaine County Wednesday, and now OSBI agents are helping to find her killer.

People in the Watonga community say they know who both the victim and the killer are, but investigators still have yet to make a positive ID.

The OSBI told News 9 the discovery happened on a ranch three miles west of Greenfield. The owner was working on his land Wednesday afternoon when he came across the woman's body and called 911.

OSBI spokesperson Jessica Brown said, “The (Blaine County) deputies went out there, discovered there was indeed a body of a badly burned female victim it appeared to be, and that is when the deputies called in OSBI.”

Investigators believe the medical examiner's office will need to use dental records to find out who the woman was for sure, due to the degree of the burns, but family friends told News 9 the victim was Karlie Pierce. They say she went missing earlier this week, and the body was found not far from her home.

“We believe we know who the person is,” said Brown, “and we have background information on what may have occurred, but at this point in time no arrests have been made.”

Friends say they are devastated and know who killed Pierce, but state agents continue to follow leads and gather evidence until the medical examiner confirms the victim's identity.

“We’re serving search warrants, which help us gather information, which oftentimes leads to new leads and so it’s a very active case at this point in time,” said Brown.