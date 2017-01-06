Mother of Woman Found Dead In Blaine County Speaks Out

Mysti Pierce says the road to her daughter's death began five years ago when she got involved in an abusive relationship.

New developments are emerging in the death of a Blaine County woman, after her body was found burning in a field this week.

On Friday 30-year-old Karlie Pierce's mother told News 9 the medical examiner determined she died of blunt force trauma and was subsequently set on fire.

OSBI agents are still following leads and interviewing people in the Watonga area, but the victim's family told News 9 they know what happened because they did an investigation of their own.

Mysti Pierce said the road to her daughter's death began five years ago when she got involved in an abusive relationship. “I saw her black eye and her bruised arm and her stab on her leg,” she said, among other stories of violence.

The father of three of Karlie's four children has been convicted of domestic abuse twice and her mother filed a protective order against him earlier this year. She said she called the Blaine County Sheriff's Office repeatedly on her daughter's behalf, but he was never arrested.

“I begged and I cried and I pleaded and they did nothing,” said Mysti.

Mysti worried the violence would escalate after the couple's children recently moved into their aunt's house, saying, “Two days before she disappeared, she told my daughter if something happens to me you go to the police and tell them he did it.”

When Karlie's parents had not heard from her in two days, their first stop was the boyfriend's house. Her mom said, “We saw blood on the floor. In the kitchen it was smeared, and I know that’s what it was, and then there was big drops back behind and Jeanie could smell Clorox.”

Karlie's father started walking the nearby fields, and eventually came across her body, which was still on fire.

“He beat her to death and then burned her. They had to use her teeth to recognize her. My Karlie was so beautiful,” cried her mother.

Now Mysti just hopes justice is served, so the family can begin to heal. “What are we going to tell those babies? ‘Your daddy killed your mama for no reason.’ How can you tell some babies that?”

OSBI has yet to identify the suspect in this case. News 9 will release more information when the suspect is named.