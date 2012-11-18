Oklahoma State Cross Country Wins National Championship

The Oklahoma State men's cross country team claimed its third national title in four years.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State men's cross country team captured its third national championship in four years Saturday afternoon at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Ky.

The Cowboys earned 72 points, beating Wisconsin by 63 points to claim the school's 51st NCAA team title in all sports.

Just as he's done all year, Girma Mecheso led the Pokes, finishing in fifth place with a time of 29:14.8. That time - his best all season - placed him fourth all-time on OSU's 10,000-meter record list. It was also his best finish ever at the national championships.

Also running his best time of the season, Tom Farrell finished in ninth place with 9:26.3. Shadrack Kipchirchir (29:43.0) and Joseph Manilfasha (29:48.8) rounded out the top-25 by finishing in 18th and 24th place, respectively. Kipchirchir and Manilfasha also turned a season-best time. All three runners also earned their best finish at the national championships.

By finishing in the top 40, Mecheso, Farrell, Kipchirchir and Manilfasha all earned All-American honors. This is the third time for both Mecheso and Farrell and the first time for Kipchirchir and Manilafasha to be named an All-American.

Shane Moskowitz (30:22.6), running in his first national championship race, Kirubel Erassa (30:44.8) and Fabian Clarkson (31:15.2) all added to the team score by finishing 53rd, 102nd and 164th places.

For the eighth-straight year, the Cowboys placed in the top-10 at the NCAA Championships.

2012 NCAA Cross Country Championships

Nov. 17, 2012 | E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park | Louisville, Ky

Men's Team Results – Top 5

1 Oklahoma State - 72

2 Wisconsin -135

3 Colorado - 158

4 Northern Arizona - 191

5 Florida State - 238

Men's Individual Results

5. Girma Mecheso - 29:14.8

9. Tom Farrell - 29:26.3

18. Shadrack Kipchirchir - 29:43.0

24. Joseph Manilafasha - 29:48.8

53 Shane Moskowitz - 30:22.6

102 Kirubel Erassa - 30:44.8

164 Fabian Clarkson - 31:15.2