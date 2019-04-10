Governor Stitt Visits Southeast HS Ahead Of Application School Expansion
Gov. Kevin Stitt got to meet some of his younger constituents Wednesday as he toured Southeast High School. It is the only application school in south Oklahoma City, and the governor's visit fits in with some big changes there.
While the district is closing some schools, others like Southeast are expanding, allowing more metro kids to gain access to a specialized education. Southeast, along with the other OKCPS application schools Classen SAS and Belle Isle Enterprise, will each split into two campuses, to offer these options to potentially double the students. Stitt got a first-hand look at why.
“I started my company with $1,000 and a computer back in 2000, and today we have 1,200 employees,” Stitt told students in one class. “Just be excellent in everything you do, and I’m just setting that big vision.”
The Southeast students are well on their way, showing the governor how they utilize the technology focus of their curriculum to become the first in their families to go to college.
Southeast senior De’Angelo Chandler told Stitt, “You basically have to come up with this whole portfolio that talks about your whole experience at Southeast, and also community service.”
OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel was eager for Stitt to meet the state's next leaders. “He has a real desire to know how decisions he makes are going to impact us and our families and our community,” McDaniel says.
On the south side, in particular, McDaniel hopes to see more opportunities for success moving forward. He says, “We’ve got excellent schools all over our district, but there’s other schools that we need to step it up, so this provides that competition.”
Anyone in the metro area can apply their child for a spot at Southeast, Classen or Belle Isle. You can learn more information at a community meeting Thursday, April 11 at 4:30 at Hillcrest Elementary. Another meeting is happening on April 15 at 4:30 at Arthur Elementary.
Applications for the application schools are due April 15.