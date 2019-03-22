Authorities Working To Identify Body Discovered In Recreational Pond In Norman
NORMAN, Oklahoma - Authorities in Cleveland County are investigating after a body was found in a small pond Thursday.
The discovery was made on state property, near 24th Avenue Northeast, and Robinson Street. near the J.D. McCarty Center for Children with Developmental Disabilities.
Deputies and the medical examiner recovered the body of a deceased white male.
He was mostly submerged near the bank of a small pond that is used by the J.D. McCarty Center for recreational use.
“The pond itself is sectioned off all the way around. From the roadside, the addition side, and then also on the J.D. McCarty side,” said Captain Ronnie Johnson with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.
The gate always stays locked for child safety purposes, but when an employee went down to the gate to prepare for the day, that's when they discovered what looked to be a body.
The J.D. McCarty Center did release a statement saying in part:
All patients and employees at the McCarty Center are accounted for and safe.
“The initial indications do not show any sort of foul play. But again, we’re going to wait for the medical examiner’s office to confirm anything that we can’t see with our naked eye there,” said Johnson.
Cleveland County officials tell us that the male looks to be in his early 20's, and they do have reason to believe he was a transient.
“We’re working hand-in-hand with the medical examiner’s office to identify this individual based off of finger prints and any body art that he may have,” said Johnson.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 9 for the latest updates.