Cleveland County Deputies Investigate Dead Body Found
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - Cleveland County Deputies are investigating after a dead body was found, police said.
According to officials, police responded to a report of a dead body around 1 p.m. Thursday near 24th Avenue Northeast and East Robinson Street.
Deputies helped the medical examiner recover the body of a white male who was submerged in a small pond, officials said.
“Based on our preliminary investigation, we have reason to believe the deceased was a transient,” said Capt. Ronnie Johnson. “We are working to confirm his identity. Based on the evidence, we don’t believe the children or staff at the McCarty Center were ever in any danger. We do not believe this death has any connection to the Center.”
This is a developing story.